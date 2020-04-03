Facts

14:14 03.04.2020

Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has reported that a ban for visiting public places without a mask and for walking in a group with more than two persons will come into force since April 6.

"The Ukrainian government also introduces new restrictions to protect people from COVID-19 and save as many lives as possible," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

In particular, according to the infographics, the ban on visiting public places without a mask and on for walking in a group of more than two people will be applied from April 6.

The government also imposed a ban on visiting parks, squares, recreation areas, forest parks and coastal zones, except for walking pets by one person and, if necessary, being in public places for people who have not reached the age of 14 without parents, visiting institutions that provide palliative care, social protection and social services.

Moreover, the Cabinet of Ministers banned walking on the street without the identification documents, as well leaving self-isolation observation areas.

