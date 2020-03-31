Facts

All Paris agreements must be fulfilled, beginning with ceasefire, to schedule next Normandy-format summit

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that the key condition for holding the next Normandy-format summit is the implementation of all agreements reached during last summit in Paris on December 9, 2019, beginning with the ceasefire regime.

"The key condition for holding the Normandy-format summit is the implementation of all those agreements, which they reached at the end of the last one in Paris. Ukraine always does the utmost to fulfill them, but, unfortunately, not everything depends on us. There are issues in which we did everything at our end, but, unfortunately, the other side does not stick to the obligations it undertook in Paris," he said during an online briefing on Tuesday, while answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #normandy_format #yermak
