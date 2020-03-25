Facts

14:14 25.03.2020

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

2 min read
Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

The Ukrainian government has imposed a nationwide state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic for 30 days, until April 24.

"We are extending the quarantine and imposing a state of emergency on the state of Ukraine, throughout its entire territory, for 30 days until April 14, 2020," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

This measure could be extended if necessary, he said.

In particular, the government made amendments to its earlier regulations, which extended the previously introduced quarantine measures from April 3 to April 24.

In presenting the draft directive, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said the document had been drawn up by the Interior Ministry, among other things, to designate an official to be in charge of efforts to respond to the natural medical-biological emergency of the national level and to put the unified state civil protection system on the tracks of an emergency situation.

In line with the decision, the deputy health minister and chief public health official has been appointed to be in charge of efforts in response to the natural medical-biological emergency of the national level.

The decision does not require extra expenditures, Avakov said. "First of all, we have to adopt a stabilization fund," he said.

As reported earlier, the government on March 23 imposed a state of emergency on the Donetsk, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions. A state of emergency had earlier been declared in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions and in the city of Kyiv.

Tags: #government #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 25.03.2020
Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

17:30 24.03.2020
Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

15:34 24.03.2020
Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

14:53 24.03.2020
COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine so far number 97

COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine so far number 97

13:50 24.03.2020
Kyiv confirms 28 coronavirus cases

Kyiv confirms 28 coronavirus cases

11:21 24.03.2020
Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

10:34 24.03.2020
Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

10:22 24.03.2020
Ukraine registers 84 COVID-19 cases

Ukraine registers 84 COVID-19 cases

09:37 24.03.2020
Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

09:34 24.03.2020
Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

LATEST

Derkach claims that his visa to the USA was revoked after Biden was summoned to court

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

Poroshenko demands that Zelensky prevent creation of advisory council on Donbas

MP Rudyk diagnosed with COVID-19 – MP Hryb

Number of COVID-19 victims in Ukraine increases to four, Health Ministry confirms patient's death in Ternopil region

Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

Ukraine identifies 113 COVID-19 cases

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD