Health minister wants to introduce state of emergency in Ukraine

Minister of Health of Ukraine Illia Yemets has said he favors introducing a state of emergency in Ukraine.

"I spoke about this from the first day of my work in the government. It had to be done from the very beginning. If it had been done, then there wouldn't have been such a spread (of the disease), which is now increasing exponentially," he said in an interview with 112.Ukraine TV Channel, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

According to Yemets, in order to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ukraine, all Ukrainians must have a conscious position, minimize contacts with others, observe hygiene rules and follow the advice of the Ministry of Health.