09:22 23.03.2020

Seventy-three COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine – Public Health Center

As of 22:30 of Sunday, 73 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection cases have been laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, the Center for Public Health of Ukraine has reported.

"According to the Center for Public Health, as of 22:30 of March 22, there are 73 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which three are fatal, and one patient has recovered and has already been discharged from the hospital. Twenty-six new cases have been identified over the day," the Center reported on Facebook.

