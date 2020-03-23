Seventy-three COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine – Public Health Center

As of 22:30 of Sunday, 73 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection cases have been laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, the Center for Public Health of Ukraine has reported.

