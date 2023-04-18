Cabinet appoints Kurbatov as Dpty Minister of Education, Slobodnychenko as Dpty Minister of Health

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Denys Kurbatov as Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Maryna Slobodnychenko as Deputy Minister of Health for European Integration.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Maya Yankovska from the post of first deputy head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects of Ukraine.