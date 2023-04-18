Facts

19:36 18.04.2023

Cabinet appoints Kurbatov as Dpty Minister of Education, Slobodnychenko as Dpty Minister of Health

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Denys Kurbatov as Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Maryna Slobodnychenko as Deputy Minister of Health for European Integration.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Maya Yankovska from the post of first deputy head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects of Ukraine.

Tags: #education #health #cabinet

MORE ABOUT

19:34 10.04.2023
Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

19:59 07.04.2023
Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

19:52 30.03.2023
Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

20:25 17.03.2023
Govt plan for 2023 provides for development of regulatory framework for creation of Urban Planning Cadastre

Govt plan for 2023 provides for development of regulatory framework for creation of Urban Planning Cadastre

20:10 07.03.2023
Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

19:35 03.03.2023
Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

19:54 28.02.2023
Govt instructs central authorities to submit report on self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European standards by Aug 30 – PM

Govt instructs central authorities to submit report on self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European standards by Aug 30 – PM

11:15 15.02.2023
Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

20:36 14.02.2023
Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

19:51 10.02.2023
Private clinics count on recovery of health insurance sector despite its significant decline due to war

Private clinics count on recovery of health insurance sector despite its significant decline due to war

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AFU repels about 30 enemy attacks in four directions in past day - General Staff

About 7,000 servicemen considered missing in Ukrainian army – commissioner

LATEST

Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Swiss President on possibility of re-exporting weapons to Ukraine: Switzerland ‘cannot be asked to break our own laws’ – media

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

Romanian Social Democratic Party intends to demand from govt suspension of imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD