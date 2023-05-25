URCS priority is healthcare – Director General of URCS National Committee Dotsenko

Healthcare is currently a priority area of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Director General of the National Committee of the URCS Maksym Dotsenko has said.

"Health protection is now a priority for the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. It is important for us to create mobile medical teams to help the population in the most remote corners of our country, to develop the direction of rehabilitation and psychosocial support for people affected by military operations and not only, and to expand home care direction," he said at a seminar on strategic planning in the health sector.

The participants of the two-day seminar, taking place in Kyiv, discuss the possibilities of effective cooperation in the field of healthcare, psychosocial support, rehabilitation, and social integration in Ukraine.

Representatives of the URCS, international specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO), and partner national Red Cross societies from European countries attended the seminar.