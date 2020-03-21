Kyiv allocates UAH 260 mln to counter COVID-19 spread – Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said that the Kyiv authorities allocated UAH 260 million from the reserve fund of the city budget to counter the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration said.

"The city makes purchases of devices for artificial ventilation of the lungs and today their number is more than 300 units. Also, the capital allocated UAH 260 million from the city budget reserve fund to fight the spread of coronavirus," Klitschko said in the Svoboda Slova Savika Shustera (Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster) program on the air of Ukraine TV Channel on Friday night.

Also, according to him, the city authorities purchased two express laboratories that give a more reliable result and the ability to diagnose with the help of saliva. The test result can be obtained after 40 minutes, its reliability is 97-99%.

In addition, Klitschko said he had received recommendations from doctors from Wuhan (China) to minimize the effects of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

"I received a piece of advice from Wuhan. And now we are using the methods that were applied there. I am sure that if we use the recommendations now, gaining time, we will minimize the consequences of the spread of the disease. It is important not to miss the spread of this disease," the mayor said.