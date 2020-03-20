Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said that Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of the Minsk agreements and the communique, signed during the Normandy Summit in Paris in December 2019.

In a written interview to Interfax-Ukraine, Borrell recalled that Russia is one of the signatories of the Minsk agreements.

"It must step up its efforts for their implementation, as well as use the considerable leverage it has over the armed formations it backs in eastern Ukraine," he said.

The EU High Representative also said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "has shown a constructive approach, which Russia must now reciprocate."

"The Normandy Summit in Paris last December brought some positive developments. Now the measures that leaders agreed on must translate into reality in Donbas," Borrell said, adding that a lasting ceasefire "is essential to ease the suffering of the people."

In a commentary on his expectations from the next Normandy Format meeting, Borrell said that "the new dynamic in the Normandy talks represents a window of opportunity that should be used by the sides to move towards full implementation of the Minsk agreements."

"The measures agreed in Paris must be implemented without further delay. The possible next Summit should be another opportunity to demonstrate political will to reach a sustainable solution to the conflict," he said.

At the same time, he described personal determination by President Zelensky in moving things forward on resolution of the conflict and implementation of the Minsk agreements as remarkable.

"This should be matched by all sides, notably Russia," Borrell said.

He also recalled that "for the EU, full implementation of the Minsk agreements is key to the success of current efforts to reach a sustainable political solution, based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"We are doing everything we can to support efforts to this effect and we intend to further step up our support," Borrell said.