Facts

15:30 20.03.2020

Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

2 min read
Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said that Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of the Minsk agreements and the communique, signed during the Normandy Summit in Paris in December 2019.

In a written interview to Interfax-Ukraine, Borrell recalled that Russia is one of the signatories of the Minsk agreements.

"It must step up its efforts for their implementation, as well as use the considerable leverage it has over the armed formations it backs in eastern Ukraine," he said.

The EU High Representative also said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "has shown a constructive approach, which Russia must now reciprocate."

"The Normandy Summit in Paris last December brought some positive developments. Now the measures that leaders agreed on must translate into reality in Donbas," Borrell said, adding that a lasting ceasefire "is essential to ease the suffering of the people."

In a commentary on his expectations from the next Normandy Format meeting, Borrell said that "the new dynamic in the Normandy talks represents a window of opportunity that should be used by the sides to move towards full implementation of the Minsk agreements."

"The measures agreed in Paris must be implemented without further delay. The possible next Summit should be another opportunity to demonstrate political will to reach a sustainable solution to the conflict," he said.

At the same time, he described personal determination by President Zelensky in moving things forward on resolution of the conflict and implementation of the Minsk agreements as remarkable.

"This should be matched by all sides, notably Russia," Borrell said.

He also recalled that "for the EU, full implementation of the Minsk agreements is key to the success of current efforts to reach a sustainable political solution, based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"We are doing everything we can to support efforts to this effect and we intend to further step up our support," Borrell said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #russia #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 14.03.2020
Russia-led forces fire on disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

Russia-led forces fire on disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

11:23 29.02.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

09:23 26.02.2020
U.S. President extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to situation with Ukraine for a year

U.S. President extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to situation with Ukraine for a year

09:39 25.02.2020
Prytsaiko at UN Security Council calls for renewed efforts to end human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Ukraine

Prytsaiko at UN Security Council calls for renewed efforts to end human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Ukraine

16:01 19.02.2020
UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

11:03 19.02.2020
U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

10:01 19.02.2020
UK calls on Russia to desist from sending so-called 'humanitarian convoys' to Donbas, facilitate delivery of intl. humanitarian assistance

UK calls on Russia to desist from sending so-called 'humanitarian convoys' to Donbas, facilitate delivery of intl. humanitarian assistance

09:49 18.02.2020
Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

16:29 13.02.2020
Kuchma, Herbst discuss Minsk process dynamics

Kuchma, Herbst discuss Minsk process dynamics

09:44 13.02.2020
Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

LATEST

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

Over 16,000 Ukrainians return home since March 15 – FM

UIA opens sale of tickets for charter flights from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, London to Kyiv

Zelensky appoints Trush as head of Ternopil regional state administration

President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD