Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

Two new cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine on Thursday, March 19, the Ministry of Health said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"One case has been confirmed in Kyiv, another in Zhytomyr. Patients are isolated, they are given symptomatic treatment," the report said.

Thus, according to the Ministry of Health, at present 18 cases of infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus have been recorded in Ukraine, two of them are fatal.