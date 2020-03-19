Two new COVID-19 cases registered in Donetsk and Kyiv regions – PHC

Two new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Ukraine had been confirmed by laboratory tests by 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the country's Public Health Center said.

"Sixteen Covid-19 positive tests have been received from the virology reference laboratory of the Public Health Center of Ukraine: 10 in Chernivtsi region, one in Zhytomyr region, two in Kyiv region, and one in Donetsk region and two in Kyiv," the center said on Facebook.

According to the center's data, on March 18, Ukraine had 51 coronavirus patients and 103 people who came in contact with them.