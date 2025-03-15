Kursk operation continues - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and once again stated that there is no encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region (Russian Federation).

"The operation of our forces in certain areas of Kursk region continues. The units are performing tasks exactly as needed. Thanks to the Ukrainian forces in Kursk region, a significant number of Russian forces were pulled back from other directions. Our troops continue to deter the corresponding groups of Russia and North Korea in Kursk region. Our troops are not surrounded," the president said in a message on his Telegram channel.

He also added that the situation in Pokrovsk direction has stabilized.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that the war was being dragged out by the Russian Federation, reporting the accumulation of enemy forces along the eastern border.

"We also see directions along our eastern border of Ukraine, where the Russian army is amassing forces. This indicates a desire to strike at our Sumy region. We understand this and will counteract it," he wrote.

The president said that the buildup of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to ignore diplomacy in the future.

"Russia's dragging out of the war is obvious. We are ready to provide our partners with all the real information about the situation at the front, in Kursk region and along the border," the note says.