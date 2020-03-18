Facts

13:12 18.03.2020

Zelensky signs into laws bills on public procurement of medicines

1 min read
Zelensky signs into laws bills on public procurement of medicines

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into laws a bill aimed at increasing the affordability of medicines, medical products and other goods that are procured at the expense of the national budget and a bill amending the Tax Code to provide taxpayers with support (bills No. 2538 and 2539).

According to a statement posted in the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the documents were returned with the signature of the head of state on March 18.

As reported, bill No. 2538 provides for the partial transfer of government procurement of medicines to the Ukrainian procurement organization, as well as the extension of government procurement of medicines through international procurement organizations until March 31, 2022.

Bill No. 2539 proposes to exempt the procurement of relevant goods using national budget funds from value added tax, which "will allow the procurement of more medical supplies with the existing amounts of budget financing of health programs." It is also planned that exemption from taxation of these operations would stimulate an increase in the supply of medical goods for procurement at the expense of the national budget, which, in turn, will increase competition among procurement participants and reduce the cost of medical goods.

Tags: #zelensky #medicines #medicine
