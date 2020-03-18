Death cause of Chernivtsi resident with diagnosed COVID-19 to be established by police

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of a resident of Chernivtsi, who was diagnosed with a COVID-19 coronavirus, the National Police of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Information is being entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Article 140 of the Criminal Code - improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker," the National Police told the agency on Wednesday.

The case is open to establish the causes and circumstances of the woman's death.

It was reported that at around 19:00 on March 16, a woman died in hospital with suspected COVID-19 died in the infectious ward of the Chernivtsi Regional Clinical Hospital. According to the press service of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, death occurred as a result of severe concomitant neurological pathology that was not associated with manifestations of coronavirus infection.