Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

Pass to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and departure from it are temporarily limited for some categories of citizens in order to reduce the flow of possibly infected with COVID-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine reported.

"Until April 3, 2020, the work of entry points to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and exit from it, except for the admission of citizens of Ukraine and their families, persons assigned to protect national interests or in connection with the fulfillment of international obligations, as well as representatives of diplomatic institutions and humanitarian missions traveling from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as their vehicles, cargo and other property," it said on Facebook on Tuesday.

It is emphasized that the entry and exit of other categories of foreigners and stateless persons is carried out in agreement with the Ministry along with the Administration of the State Border Service.

"We emphasize that the temporary closure of checkpoints will not only reduce the flow of possibly infected citizens of Ukraine from checkpoints, but will also protect them. First of all, elderly people, because according to medical statistics coronavirus is the most dangerous for them," the ministry said.