Facts

15:24 17.03.2020

Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

2 min read
Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

In all, nearly 86,500 people crossed Ukraine's state border, either entering or exiting the country, from midnight on March 16 to midnight on March 17, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Service said on Tuesday morning.

"Most of them – over 50,000 – are Ukrainians who returned home from abroad. At the same time, we'd like to note that out of more than 13,000 foreigners who crossed the border, more than 10,000 exited the country. Nearly 400 foreigners were denied entry to our country over the past 24 hours," it said.

People entering Ukraine are required to answer questions about their health and have their body temperatures measured.

"In all, traffic on the border has considerably decreased. For instance, some 144,000 people crossed the border the day before, on March 15. The number of people and transport vehicles crossing the border is expected to even further decline in the near future," it said.

Foreigners' entry to Ukraine was limited from March 16, the State Border Service said. The operation of around 100 border crossings was suspended and restrictions were imposed on passage via checkpoints in the area of Kyiv's Joint Forces Operation in Donbas and also on the border with occupied Crimea. In addition, Ukraine suspended international flights and international train and bus services from midnight on March 17.

 

Tags: #state_border_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:02 17.03.2020
Some 3,400 Ukrainians arrive home from Poland on bus – State Border Service

Some 3,400 Ukrainians arrive home from Poland on bus – State Border Service

17:41 19.02.2020
Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

15:26 14.12.2019
Two Russian journalists refused entry to Ukraine

Two Russian journalists refused entry to Ukraine

10:35 23.10.2019
Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

11:09 02.08.2019
Ukraine's border with Russia should be impregnable for enemies, transparent for friends - State Border Service head

Ukraine's border with Russia should be impregnable for enemies, transparent for friends - State Border Service head

11:21 04.07.2019
ICRC sends 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

ICRC sends 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

16:46 14.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

17:16 13.03.2019
Saakashvili won't be allowed to enter Ukraine – State Border Service

Saakashvili won't be allowed to enter Ukraine – State Border Service

09:52 07.12.2018
ICRC sends 255 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

ICRC sends 255 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

13:43 01.12.2018
Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

LATEST

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Preventative measure for Handziuk's murder suspect Levin to be decided on March 17, prosecutors ask for detention – PGO

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

Cabinet instructs Health Ministry to provide temporary cessation of planned operations and hospitalizations

Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

Zelensky about restrictions on transport services: Priority is human lives, work goes next

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD