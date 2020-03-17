Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

In all, nearly 86,500 people crossed Ukraine's state border, either entering or exiting the country, from midnight on March 16 to midnight on March 17, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Service said on Tuesday morning.

"Most of them – over 50,000 – are Ukrainians who returned home from abroad. At the same time, we'd like to note that out of more than 13,000 foreigners who crossed the border, more than 10,000 exited the country. Nearly 400 foreigners were denied entry to our country over the past 24 hours," it said.

People entering Ukraine are required to answer questions about their health and have their body temperatures measured.

"In all, traffic on the border has considerably decreased. For instance, some 144,000 people crossed the border the day before, on March 15. The number of people and transport vehicles crossing the border is expected to even further decline in the near future," it said.

Foreigners' entry to Ukraine was limited from March 16, the State Border Service said. The operation of around 100 border crossings was suspended and restrictions were imposed on passage via checkpoints in the area of Kyiv's Joint Forces Operation in Donbas and also on the border with occupied Crimea. In addition, Ukraine suspended international flights and international train and bus services from midnight on March 17.