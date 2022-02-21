Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine declares that the statement of the FSB of the Russian Federation about the shelling from the territory of Ukraine, as a result of which the place of service of the border guards of the Russian Federation was destroyed is an outright provocation.

"In particular, it is not clear, the exact place where it happened is not indicated, except 150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border within Rostov region. It should be noted that Rostov region borders both the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities within Luhansk region and an uncontrolled section of the Ukrainian border, the length of which is more than 400 kilometers," the statement says.