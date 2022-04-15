Facts

11:49 15.04.2022

Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

1 min read

Russian occupiers fired mortars at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region on Friday morning from Russian territory, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"At 08:25 and at 09:00 today, mortar shelling of the area adjacent to the state border of Ukraine near the village of Senkivka was recorded from Russian territory," the message reads.

It specifies that 13 shots were fired from the enemy territory.

"There were no casualties among the border guards or the local population. The data is being clarified. An enemy drone is constantly circling over the area," the State Border Guard Service reported.

Tags: #russian #fire #state_border_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 14.04.2022
Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

10:04 13.04.2022
Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

16:50 11.04.2022
Possible resumption of Russian offensive on Kyiv to depend on hostilities in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Defense Ministry

Possible resumption of Russian offensive on Kyiv to depend on hostilities in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Defense Ministry

10:47 11.04.2022
Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

09:46 11.04.2022
Zelensky: Russian policy towards Ukraine wrong for decades

Zelensky: Russian policy towards Ukraine wrong for decades

18:43 07.04.2022
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

11:34 07.04.2022
Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

15:30 01.04.2022
Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

14:25 01.04.2022
Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

09:05 31.03.2022
Along with withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, their build-up in Donbas observed – Zelensky

Along with withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, their build-up in Donbas observed – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

Evacuation buses near Borova in Kharkiv region come under fire, up to 10 people killed, up to 30 wounded

Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

LATEST

93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shoots down Russian helicopter in Kharkiv region at night

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now

Ukrainian army receives Czech MLRS – Ukrautoprom

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

North Macedonia declares another 6 Russian diplomats persona non grata

Evacuation buses near Borova in Kharkiv region come under fire, up to 10 people killed, up to 30 wounded

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD