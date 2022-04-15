Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

Russian occupiers fired mortars at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region on Friday morning from Russian territory, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"At 08:25 and at 09:00 today, mortar shelling of the area adjacent to the state border of Ukraine near the village of Senkivka was recorded from Russian territory," the message reads.

It specifies that 13 shots were fired from the enemy territory.

"There were no casualties among the border guards or the local population. The data is being clarified. An enemy drone is constantly circling over the area," the State Border Guard Service reported.