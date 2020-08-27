Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

Information about the detention of more than 100 Israeli citizens at Boryspil airport does not correspond to reality, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine speaker Andriy Demchenko has said.

"This information does not correspond to reality. There was no detention of Israeli citizens at Boryspil airport," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Demchenko said that border guards are guided exclusively by the norms of the legislation that regulate the crossing of the Ukrainian state border.

"I would like to emphasize that, in addition to the documents that give the right to cross the border, foreigners must also clearly say the purpose of their trip to our state, and if they cannot prove the purpose of their trip to our country, such foreigners may be denied entry into the territory of Ukraine," the speaker said.

Demchenko also said that there was no detention of Israeli citizens at the border, but the border clearance procedure was underway.

"There was a procedure for passing border control, which, in fact, provides that foreigners, traveling to our state, must confirm the purpose of their trip," he said.

Earlier, the Ynet resource reported that 116 Israeli citizens were detained at Boryspil airport (Kyiv region), some 12 of whom were denied entry into the country as they were unable to properly explain the purpose of their visit.