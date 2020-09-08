Info about detention in Ukraine of two representatives of Belarusian Coordination Council is untrue – Border Guard Service

The information about the detention in Ukraine of two representatives of the Coordination Council for the organization of the process of overcoming the political crisis in Belarus Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov does not correspond to reality, Speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said.

"As I noted, citizens arrived at the Ukrainian checkpoint, passed all the necessary border control measures. At this time, after passing these control measures, registration, they proceeded to the territory of Ukraine. The information about the detention is false and does not correspond to reality," Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.