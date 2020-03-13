Facts

16:06 13.03.2020

Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

1 min read
Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

In two days, Ukraine will go into lockdown for two weeks due to the global spread of the new coronavirus, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"In 48 hours, our country will close its borders to foreign citizens. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs will now warn all agencies, all countries about the Ukrainian borders being closed to foreign citizens for two weeks. In two weeks' time, depending on the situation, we [the NSDC] will make a decision [on what to do next]," Danilov said at a briefing following an NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

