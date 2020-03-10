One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed, four received injuries amid shell attacks mounted by the illegal armed formations on March 10, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reported on its website.

"According to a preliminary data, as of 12.30 one Ukrainian serviceman of the JFO was killed, four received injuries," reads the report.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the current day, enemy fired at Ukrainian positions five times using 120mm mortars, hand anti-tank and automatic easel grenade launchers, an anti-tank missile system, machine guns and small arms.

The village of Pisky of Yasynuvativsky district of Donetsk region came under attack, though disengagement areas evaded shell attacks.

The Defense Ministry also reported that enemy was increasing the engineering equipment of combat positions along the contact line and deep into the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, work is being carried out to camouflage the combat positions of tanks, artillery systems, including multiple-rocket launch systems, which are in readiness for immediate use, are located in areas near the contact line at distances less than certain Minsk Agreements on the withdrawal of heavy weapons.

"At the same time, Russian propagandists have intensified the dissemination of fake messages accusing the units of the Joint Forces Operation of not observing the ceasefire in order to discredit the Ukrainian soldiers," reads the statement.