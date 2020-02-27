Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

The Ukrainian political party Holos has presented a plan called 'Voice of Reason: Cold De-Occupation Strategy' for returning the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as Crimea, to Ukraine.

The strategy consists of eight stages, and it is intended to last for some seven years, a period in which the first local elections should be held in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported. The strategy provides that it may also be carried out within four years "under ideal conditions."

The "cold de-occupation" strategy, in particular, envisages a full ceasefire, the creation of a 2.5 km wide demilitarized zone, the start of disarmament, the creation of a provisional international administration under the aegis of the UN or OSCE, and also full mine clearance on the uncontrolled territories. These actions should be followed by the "dismantling" of the "LPR" and the "DPR," and the power structure and the border of Ukraine and the Russian Federation should come under the control of the provisional international administration. After a year of this administration, control over the border will go to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, rather than a UN police mission or OSCE.

The strategy does not state how it agrees with the Minsk Agreements approved by the UN or the procedures for the peaceful settlement in Donbas, which are envisaged by the Minsk Agreements.

The last point of the strategy envisages including on the agenda of the "Normandy format" the issue of returning Crimea to Ukraine's control.