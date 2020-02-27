Facts

11:51 27.02.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured, one with combat wound amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO

1 min read
 Over the past day, Russia-led forces opened fire ten times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed, one Ukrainian injured and one Ukrainian received a combat wound, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On February 26, armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire ten times. The enemy fired on our positions from 120 mm caliber mortar banned by the Minsk agreements, as well as from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms ... As a result of a blast on an unidentified explosive device, one member of the JFO was killed. Also, as a result of enemy shelling, one Ukrainian defender was injured and another one received a combat wound," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The enemy made shell attacks on our positions near Maryinka, Pavlopil, Avdiyivka, Orikhove, Zolote-4, Novotoshkivske and Luhanske.

"From the beginning of the current day, the Russian occupation troops did not show fire activity. There are no losses for the current day," the JFO HQ reported.

Tags: #jfo
