12:30 25.02.2020

Ukrainians on board Diamond Princess intend to spend quarantine period in Japan, patients recovering

Most of the Ukrainian citizens who are crewmembers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama have not expressed the wish to return to their home country and intend to spend the quarantine period in Japan, a representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told Interfax on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian embassy to Japan asked fellow citizens whether they wanted to be repatriated to Ukraine. According to the embassy, 24 out of 25 interviewed Ukrainians (contact could not be established with one) said as of February 22, 2020 that they were not planning to return to Ukraine in the coming days but would stay under quarantine in Japan," the representative said.

Two Ukrainian citizens diagnosed with Covid-19 remain at a hospital in Tokyo, the representative said, noting that "their health is improving."

The Diamond Princess quarantine expired on February 19, and passengers began to disembark, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said earlier.

The ship was carrying 3,700 people from 56 countries, among them 2,700 passengers. There were 25 Ukrainian citizens in the ship's crew. As of February 24, about 1,000 crewmembers and 300 passengers remained on board the ship. Following a series of additional checks, the Japanese Health Ministry extended the quarantine of 100 persons in specialized facilities for 14 more days and urged the disembarked passengers to stay home for the next 14 days.

"According to the Ukrainian embassy to Japan, local doctors have carried out tests in order to decide whether the ship's crew could disembark. The results are so far unknown. Our compatriots who test positive will be taken to local hospitals, and those who test negative will stay under quarantine," the ministry said.

Tags: #diamond_princess #japan #coronavirus
