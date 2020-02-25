Facts

09:39 25.02.2020

Prytsaiko at UN Security Council calls for renewed efforts to end human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has called on the international community to make more efforts to end violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, as well as to release illegally detained Ukrainians.

As reported on the Foreign Ministry's website, Prystaiko made the comments during high-level talks during the forty-third session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"The Foreign Minister drew the attention of delegations to the gross violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms committed by the Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian territories by blocking access to international monitoring mechanisms, and called on the Council, UN human rights mechanisms and the international community as a whole to strengthen efforts to end of these violations and the release of Ukrainians illegally detained by the occupation authorities," the ministry said.

Prystaiko also emphasized the need to incorporate a human rights component into all aspects of the UN, without which it is impossible to achieve progress in the areas of peace, security and sustainable development.

In addition, the minister noted the importance of closer cooperation between the two international capitals – New York City and Geneva – in the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

As reported, on February 24-25, Prystaiko is in Geneva to participate in meetings of the forty-third session of the UN Human Rights Council. He is scheduled to meet with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and negotiations with the heads of delegations of other UN member states. Also, during the visit, Prystaiko will take part in a ministerial event organized jointly with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on human rights violations.

