Facts

12:57 21.02.2020

Honcharuk: We're ready for medical reform starting April 1

1 min read
Honcharuk: We're ready for medical reform starting April 1

Ukrainian government is prepared for the second stage of the healthcare reform, which starts on April 1, 2020, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk reported on Telegram.

"We have a general plan of the state. We're ready for a reform, which will start on April 1. There is a certain plan of a medical system transformation for every region," he wrote adding that a pilot project fulfilled in Poltava region brings hope that we may succeed.

The signing of the contracts with the National Health Service (NHS) for 2020 for specialized care institutions started in the country on February 3, 2020.

On February 11, the NHS announced the start of accepting proposals for concluding medical care contracts for the population under the Medical Safeguards Program in 2020.

As of February 18, almost 1,077 specialized medical establishments have submitted over 5,000 proposals to the NHS for signing the agreements that demonstrates the readiness of the regions to introduce a medical reform.

Tags: #honcharuk #medical_reform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:52 20.02.2020
PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

09:23 19.02.2020
Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

11:07 12.02.2020
Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

10:21 12.02.2020
Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

14:53 07.02.2020
Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

17:51 05.02.2020
Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

12:42 05.02.2020
Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

12:12 05.02.2020
Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

12:18 29.01.2020
Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

18:32 28.01.2020
Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

LATEST

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Ukrainian Danube Navigation introduces ultrasonic impact treatment technology – Infrastructure minister

Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Minister Dubilet claims corruption scheme during designing of software for e-excise stamps for medicines

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Govt approves provisions of Financial Supervision Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD