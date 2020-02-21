Honcharuk: We're ready for medical reform starting April 1

Ukrainian government is prepared for the second stage of the healthcare reform, which starts on April 1, 2020, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk reported on Telegram.

"We have a general plan of the state. We're ready for a reform, which will start on April 1. There is a certain plan of a medical system transformation for every region," he wrote adding that a pilot project fulfilled in Poltava region brings hope that we may succeed.

The signing of the contracts with the National Health Service (NHS) for 2020 for specialized care institutions started in the country on February 3, 2020.

On February 11, the NHS announced the start of accepting proposals for concluding medical care contracts for the population under the Medical Safeguards Program in 2020.

As of February 18, almost 1,077 specialized medical establishments have submitted over 5,000 proposals to the NHS for signing the agreements that demonstrates the readiness of the regions to introduce a medical reform.