Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

KYIV. April 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Health of Ukraine intends to analyze the situation and propose adjustments to the government, according to the results of the first month of the second stage of the medical reform, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said.

"At present, we are considering all issues regarding medical reform, introducing a new package of COVID-19, and taking into account all possible miscounts. Following the results of the first month [the action of the second stage] of the medical reform, we will offer the government to review or make some adjustments, and in the first place to provide health workers with high-quality market salaries, and patients with high-quality medical care," he said at a press briefing following a meeting of the regional headquarters for emergency response in the Zakarpattia region.