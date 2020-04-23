Facts

16:16 23.04.2020

Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

1 min read
Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

KYIV. April 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Health of Ukraine intends to analyze the situation and propose adjustments to the government, according to the results of the first month of the second stage of the medical reform, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said.

"At present, we are considering all issues regarding medical reform, introducing a new package of COVID-19, and taking into account all possible miscounts. Following the results of the first month [the action of the second stage] of the medical reform, we will offer the government to review or make some adjustments, and in the first place to provide health workers with high-quality market salaries, and patients with high-quality medical care," he said at a press briefing following a meeting of the regional headquarters for emergency response in the Zakarpattia region.

Tags: #medical_reform #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:57 22.04.2020
Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

18:22 21.04.2020
Health ministry hinders COVID-19 procurement by SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine, sets too high prices – patients

Health ministry hinders COVID-19 procurement by SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine, sets too high prices – patients

18:01 21.04.2020
Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

11:03 21.04.2020
Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

12:04 18.04.2020
Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

10:14 14.04.2020
Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

09:39 10.04.2020
Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

16:10 09.04.2020
Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

09:57 09.04.2020
Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

09:56 08.04.2020
Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

LATEST

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

Borrel at end of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting: EU will continue to assist Ukraine during 'these difficult times'

Searches being conducted at relatives of Kuzmenko, suspect in Sheremet assassination – lawyer

Ukraine registers 578 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; total number of cases – 7,170, incl. 187 fatalities, 504 recoveries – health ministry

Security Working Group of TCG works on determining next sections for disengagement of forces in Donbas, Ukraine initiates extraordinary meeting

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD