Facts

16:18 20.02.2020

Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

1 min read
Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

The work of Ukrainian diplomats in China continues, despite the fact that the plane with evacuated citizens has left for Ukraine, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Kateryna Zelenko has said.

"A plane with evacuated citizens has flown to Ukraine, and the work of our diplomats in China continues. The Ukrainian Embassy in China is in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated and remained in Wuhan and other cities. They are provided with organizational, financial and advisory assistance," Zelenko tweeted on Thursday.

She also emphasized that the Ukrainian consuls are in constant communication with the citizens of Ukraine, who are in China now, on social networks, as well as in groups created by Ukrainians in the WeChat messenger.

"An operational group to assist citizens of Ukraine continues to work around the clock in the embassy, which processes requests from our compatriots in real time," she added.

As reported earlier, a SkyUp Airlines Boeing 737-73V carrying 45 Ukrainian citizens and 27 foreigners coming from China landed at Kyiv Boryspil Airport on Thursday for refueling and then continued its flight to Kharkiv International Airport.

Tags: #coronavirus #embassy #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:59 20.02.2020
Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

12:12 20.02.2020
Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

10:50 20.02.2020
Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

18:42 19.02.2020
All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

17:41 19.02.2020
Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

17:03 19.02.2020
China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

09:23 19.02.2020
Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

18:32 18.02.2020
SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

18:07 18.02.2020
Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

11:43 18.02.2020
Observation site for evacuatees from China's Wuhan to be under 24-hour guard – Skaletska

Observation site for evacuatees from China's Wuhan to be under 24-hour guard – Skaletska

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

LATEST

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Ukrainian Danube Navigation introduces ultrasonic impact treatment technology – Infrastructure minister

Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Minister Dubilet claims corruption scheme during designing of software for e-excise stamps for medicines

Govt approves provisions of Financial Supervision Office

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

UK calls on Russia to desist from sending so-called 'humanitarian convoys' to Donbas, facilitate delivery of intl. humanitarian assistance

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD