Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

The work of Ukrainian diplomats in China continues, despite the fact that the plane with evacuated citizens has left for Ukraine, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Kateryna Zelenko has said.

"A plane with evacuated citizens has flown to Ukraine, and the work of our diplomats in China continues. The Ukrainian Embassy in China is in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated and remained in Wuhan and other cities. They are provided with organizational, financial and advisory assistance," Zelenko tweeted on Thursday.

She also emphasized that the Ukrainian consuls are in constant communication with the citizens of Ukraine, who are in China now, on social networks, as well as in groups created by Ukrainians in the WeChat messenger.

"An operational group to assist citizens of Ukraine continues to work around the clock in the embassy, which processes requests from our compatriots in real time," she added.

As reported earlier, a SkyUp Airlines Boeing 737-73V carrying 45 Ukrainian citizens and 27 foreigners coming from China landed at Kyiv Boryspil Airport on Thursday for refueling and then continued its flight to Kharkiv International Airport.