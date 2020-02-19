Facts

13:34 19.02.2020

Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

1 min read
Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

Serhiy Syvokho, Advisor to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the reintegration and restoration of the occupied territories of Donbas, announced the postponement of the presentation of the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity, which was scheduled for February 19, due to the aggravation of the situation in Donbas.

"A cynical provocation to disrupt peace initiatives. There are no other words to describe what happened in the Zolote district today. It was not easy. We mulled the pros and cons, but in the end, we decided to postpone the presentation of the platform. Once again: it was cancelled, not postponed!" he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"We continue working and establishing dialogue between ordinary people. Not publicly. Systemically. Continuously. Thank you for your understanding! We will inform you of the date of the presentation later. Follow the announcements," he said.

Tags: #syvokho #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:49 18.02.2020
Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

14:11 15.02.2020
Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

13:55 15.02.2020
Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

10:19 14.02.2020
Kyiv plans to take census in Donbas, Crimea using satellite

Kyiv plans to take census in Donbas, Crimea using satellite

12:21 13.02.2020
'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

11:27 12.02.2020
Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

14:45 11.02.2020
Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

11:31 08.02.2020
No casualties reported amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

17:30 05.02.2020
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

11:40 05.02.2020
No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

LATEST

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

UK calls on Russia to desist from sending so-called 'humanitarian convoys' to Donbas, facilitate delivery of intl. humanitarian assistance

Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

Very concerned about latest military escalation in the area – Swiss ambassador during his visit to Luhansk region

One Ukrainian killed, three injured, two shell-shocked following enemy attack in Luhansk region – Gen. Staff

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD