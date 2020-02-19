Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

Serhiy Syvokho, Advisor to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the reintegration and restoration of the occupied territories of Donbas, announced the postponement of the presentation of the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity, which was scheduled for February 19, due to the aggravation of the situation in Donbas.

"A cynical provocation to disrupt peace initiatives. There are no other words to describe what happened in the Zolote district today. It was not easy. We mulled the pros and cons, but in the end, we decided to postpone the presentation of the platform. Once again: it was cancelled, not postponed!" he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"We continue working and establishing dialogue between ordinary people. Not publicly. Systemically. Continuously. Thank you for your understanding! We will inform you of the date of the presentation later. Follow the announcements," he said.