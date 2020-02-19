UK calls on Russia to desist from sending so-called 'humanitarian convoys' to Donbas, facilitate delivery of intl. humanitarian assistance

Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations Karen Pierce has called on Russia to facilitate the delivery of international humanitarian aid to Donbas and to ensure access for the detainees to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

She said at the UNSC meeting in New York on Tuesday that the Russian Federation's troops are, in fact, planting more mines, adding that those actions have had a devastating effect on the people of Ukraine since the conflict began six years ago, with 13,000 killed and almost 30,000 injured. The Russian Federation bears a heavy responsibility for the suffering and should desist from sending so-called 'humanitarian convoys' across the border.

Pierce also added that Russia is expected to ensure full and unconditional access of ICRC to detainees.

She stressed that the United Kingdom's enduring support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Also, she said, London welcomes the commitments of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to end the conflict in Donbas, and his steps to achieve peace through diplomatic means, including exchanges of prisoners, the adoption of the Steinmeier formula and progress in the disengagement of forces.

As reported, this meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) was initiated by the Russian delegation to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements. On Thursday, February 20, at the initiative of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will hold a special meeting on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The discussion will be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko.