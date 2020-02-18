Facts

11:06 18.02.2020

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to decide on Ukraine's further steps following the enemy attack on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas on Tuesday morning.

"We are calling a meeting of the NSDC today. We will discuss and make decisions on our further steps. Our course towards putting an end to the war and being committed to the international agreements remains unchanged just as our determination to stand up for our land," Zelensky said in a video address posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #meeting
