11:42 17.02.2020

No casualties reported amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces on Sunday mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire nine times on February 16. No casualties were reported amid attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday.

The enemy opened fire, employing proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Lebedynske, Novoluhanske, Krymske, Orikhove, Novozvanivka, and Khutir Vilny came under attack.

