President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as a part of his working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany will meet in Munich with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on February 15.

As Interfax-Ukraine learned, in Munich, Zelensky will meet with the U.S. senators and Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Söder.