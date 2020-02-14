Facts

18:04 14.02.2020

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

 A statement recommending twelve steps to bring greater security to Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region, which has been issued by the group of American, European, and Russian former government officials and think tank experts, is not available on the website on the Munich Conference, a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported.

The document contained the recommendations on settlement of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and was later criticized by the experts of the Atlantic Council, which called it as "echo of the Kremlin's proposals."

