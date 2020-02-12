No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

The newly appointed head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak assures that no laws that will in any way restrict freedom of speech in the country will be adopted.

"I can guarantee you and say on behalf of the President of Ukraine that he is the guarantor of freedom of speech and free media. Therefore, no laws that would in any way limit the rights of freedom of speech in our country will be adopted. Therefore, this is the work of the Verkhovna Rada, of course, we will see after it," Yermak said at his first press conference after the appointment in Kyiv on Wednesday morning.