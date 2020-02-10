Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

Ukraine has received permission to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province of Hubei and on Tuesday, February 11, they will be evacuated, the Ukrainian Embassy in China reports.

"In connection with the rapid spread of the dangerous coronavirus (2019-nCoV) throughout the territory of Hubei Province, the Ukrainian government decided to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the said province, where quarantine is introduced, to Ukraine. To this end, Ukraine has scheduled special charter flight on the route: Kyiv - Wuhan (China) – Kyiv for February 11, 2020," the Ukrainian Embassy in China said on its website on Monday.