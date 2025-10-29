Ukraine closing its embassy in Havana – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had decided to downgrade diplomatic relations and close the embassy in Cuba.

“We remember Cuban President’s wish of “success” to Putin in his war of aggression against Ukraine. We heard it well. This year, we decided to close our embassy in Havana and downgrade our diplomatic ties,” he wrote on the social network X in a post dedicated to Ukraine's vote against lifting the US embargo against Cuba at the UN General Assembly.

Sybiha noted that such a vote was directed against the inaction of the Cuban authorities in response to the mass recruitment of Cuban citizens into the Russian occupation army.

“The unwillingness of Havana to stop massive deployment of its nationals in the Russian war against Ukraine constitutes complicity in aggression and must be condemned in the strongest terms. Ukraine will always oppose such a practice and defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” the minister stressed.