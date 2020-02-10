Facts

12:54 10.02.2020

G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

The ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine emphasize that the appointment and dismissal of the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) should occur in accordance with the current legislation.

"Members of the G7 have supported the government and people of Ukraine since 2014 in their efforts to launch NABU, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and the High Anti-Corruption Court. To ensure the integrity and independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions, it is important for leadership of these bodies to be selected and removed according to established laws, and for laws to be applied consistently across institutions," U.S. Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter.

As reported, earlier a group of deputies registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft resolution on the dismissal of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Artem Sytnyk, said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

"The draft Resolution was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on the dismissal of the corrupt official Sytnyk from the post of director of the NABU ... There are 216 signatures in total. More precisely, 221 signatures, but several deputies later recalled their signatures," Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday evening.

The draft resolution was published on the parliament's website.

Currently, the document has been submitted to the leadership.

Tags: #g7 #nabu #sapo
