Facts

17:23 07.02.2020

PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

2 min read
PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

 The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO), after it had been deprived of the right to carry out investigations from November 2019, has passed 15,000 volumes of investigation files on the economic part of the Maidan cases to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Director of the NABU Artem Sytnyk has said.

"There are 15,000 volumes. The problem is that five years have passed and the PGO did not investigate into the cases, and now they have been passed on. I cannot say that our investigators have familiarized themselves with 15,000 volumes over the period during which they have been in our possession," he said during a press briefing to sum up the results of work of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in H2, 2019 in Kyiv on Friday.

The NABU is currently working to prevent the cancellation of European sanctions for the senior officials who were in office during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. The term of the sanctions expires in spring 2020, Sytnyk said.

"We understand the risks. And I have discussed with the prosecutor general a possibility of involving the prosecutors, who know these cases, into working groups so that the investigators could familiarize themselves with the cases as quickly as possible. We realize that responsibility for these cases rests with us, no matter whether we like it or not," he said.

Tags: #nabu #sytnyk #pgo #maidan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:39 05.02.2020
No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

14:45 30.01.2020
NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

13:28 28.01.2020
Riaboshapka returns previous team of prosecutors on Maidan case

Riaboshapka returns previous team of prosecutors on Maidan case

17:29 15.01.2020
Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

13:19 30.12.2019
Zelensky: release of ex-Berkut police officers was condition of exchange, it was political decision

Zelensky: release of ex-Berkut police officers was condition of exchange, it was political decision

14:41 29.12.2019
Five ex-Berkut police officers charged with Maidan killings in 2014 waiting for prisoner swap at Mayorske checkpoint

Five ex-Berkut police officers charged with Maidan killings in 2014 waiting for prisoner swap at Mayorske checkpoint

17:42 28.12.2019
PGO confirms ex-Berkut riot policemen on prisoner exchange lists – media

PGO confirms ex-Berkut riot policemen on prisoner exchange lists – media

16:06 26.12.2019
NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

15:09 26.12.2019
PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

11:31 24.12.2019
Director of Bezpeka Center suspected of blocking defense procurement order, state treason

Director of Bezpeka Center suspected of blocking defense procurement order, state treason

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

LATEST

Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

Zelensky hopes to hold online voting through smartphone at elections in Ukraine

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

Twenty-six Ukrainians on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship – Health ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD