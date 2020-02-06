Zelensky hopes to hold online voting through smartphone at elections in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set a goal to bring all relations between a citizen and the government to a digital dimension, in particular to hold online voting during presidential, parliamentary and local elections.

"In general, our goal is to make sure that all relations with the state can be carried out with the help of a regular smartphone and the Internet. In particular, voting. This is our dream and we will make it real at presidential, parliamentary or local elections. It is a challenge. Ambitious yet achievable," he said during the presentation of the Diia mobile application in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zelensky also said that The State in a Smartphone project changes the attitude of the government to a citizen and saves citizens' time, money and nervous system.

The president added that there are obstacles to digitization, such as outdated legislation, resistance from officials and insufficient Internet capacity in Ukraine.

"But we have the most important thing – talented people capable of achieving a goal, making changes. People say that political will is also required for that. I have it. Hence, we will have an e-country," Zelensky said.