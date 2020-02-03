Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in the process of releasing Ukrainian political prisoners, including Crimean Tatars, who are imprisoned in the temporarily occupied Crimea and on the territory of Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in the process of releasing Ukrainian political prisoners, including Crimean Tatars imprisoned in Crimea and Russia," he said during a joint press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyiv on Monday.