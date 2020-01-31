Facts

Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the impeachment trial on U.S. President Donald Trump did not make relations between Ukraine and the U.S. worse.

"Frankly speaking, I think the opposite. We have very good relations. The United States supports Ukraine, the defense of our territorial integrity, and not only in words," he said at a joint press briefing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

Zelensky also said that work is in progress to fill relations between Ukraine and the United States. with a practical sense and mutual benefits and to conclude contracts in various fields.

The president stressed that the U.S. is a strategic partner of Ukraine and that they countries are working on the strengthening of bilateral relations.

