Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted six attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire six times on January 30. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, and grenade launchers of various types … As a result of the enemy shelling attacks, one member of the JFO was injured," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the villages of Berezove, Talakivka, Orikhove, Novotoshkivske, and Khutir Vilny came under attack.