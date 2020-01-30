Facts

13:19 30.01.2020

ECHR denies ban on extradition of Tsemakh figuring in MH17 crash case to Netherlands – lawyer

1 min read
ECHR denies ban on extradition of Tsemakh figuring in MH17 crash case to Netherlands – lawyer

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has denied issuing an injunction to ban Volodymyr Tsemakh's extradition to the Netherlands as part of his complaint filed with the Strasbourg court," Tsemakh's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said.

Tsemakh is believed to may have played some role in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) in Donbas in 2014.

"We are frustrated by the ECHR's decision to turn down our request for an injunction that would ban Tsemakh's extradition to the Netherlands," Kucherena said.

Tags: #netherlands #echr #mh17 #tsemakh
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:28 18.01.2020
Ukraine appeals against ECHR ruling on lustration law – Justice Ministry

Ukraine appeals against ECHR ruling on lustration law – Justice Ministry

15:09 15.11.2019
In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

12:31 09.10.2019
Dutch parliament to begin investigation into Ukraine's role in MH17 downing

Dutch parliament to begin investigation into Ukraine's role in MH17 downing

10:34 17.09.2019
SBU interacts with Dutch investigators in case of MH17 crash – Bakanov

SBU interacts with Dutch investigators in case of MH17 crash – Bakanov

11:19 13.09.2019
Tsemakh returns to ORDO – daughter

Tsemakh returns to ORDO – daughter

10:05 12.09.2019
Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

17:49 10.09.2019
Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

14:02 09.09.2019
Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

15:15 07.09.2019
Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

LATEST

Ukrainian army's adoption of sergeant ranks should take place by end of Sept – reform coordinator

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

UN Office in Ukraine presents Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine worth $158 mln

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

Oleksiy Goncharenko: “Without an effective sanction mechanism the Council of Europe will become a ‘social club’ ”

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD