ECHR denies ban on extradition of Tsemakh figuring in MH17 crash case to Netherlands – lawyer

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has denied issuing an injunction to ban Volodymyr Tsemakh's extradition to the Netherlands as part of his complaint filed with the Strasbourg court," Tsemakh's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said.

Tsemakh is believed to may have played some role in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) in Donbas in 2014.

"We are frustrated by the ECHR's decision to turn down our request for an injunction that would ban Tsemakh's extradition to the Netherlands," Kucherena said.