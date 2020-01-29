UN Office in Ukraine presents Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine worth $158 mln

The United Nations Office in Ukraine has presented a Humanitarian Response Plan worth $158 million aimed at financing humanitarian operations in Ukraine in 2020.

"I have presented the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine, according to which the support for humanitarian operations requires $158 million in 2020," UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Lubrani underlined that the conflict in eastern Ukraine is still very active, shelling attacks continue and, despite the fact that the least number of victims among the civilians was registered in 2019, still 167 peaceful citizens were killed or wounded as a result of the conflict in Donbas.

"The plan, which we launched today, is aimed at helping people, who suffered most of all, to survive with dignity, satisfying their basic needs, dealing with the most vulnerable regions. This is a priority plan. We realize that we do not have enough resources to help each of them. Thus, the plan's top priority are the most affected districts," she said, adding that the operations will be held under the ageist of the UN, as well as organizations related to it, international humanitarian organizations and several national organizations.

The project's financing will be allocated for various fields, from repairs of schools and infrastructure to social and psychological aid to those injured.