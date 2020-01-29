Facts

16:06 29.01.2020

UN Office in Ukraine presents Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine worth $158 mln

2 min read

The United Nations Office in Ukraine has presented a Humanitarian Response Plan worth $158 million aimed at financing humanitarian operations in Ukraine in 2020.

"I have presented the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine, according to which the support for humanitarian operations requires $158 million in 2020," UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Lubrani underlined that the conflict in eastern Ukraine is still very active, shelling attacks continue and, despite the fact that the least number of victims among the civilians was registered in 2019, still 167 peaceful citizens were killed or wounded as a result of the conflict in Donbas.

"The plan, which we launched today, is aimed at helping people, who suffered most of all, to survive with dignity, satisfying their basic needs, dealing with the most vulnerable regions. This is a priority plan. We realize that we do not have enough resources to help each of them. Thus, the plan's top priority are the most affected districts," she said, adding that the operations will be held under the ageist of the UN, as well as organizations related to it, international humanitarian organizations and several national organizations.

The project's financing will be allocated for various fields, from repairs of schools and infrastructure to social and psychological aid to those injured.

Tags: #humanitarian #un
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:01 14.01.2020
Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

15:03 06.01.2020
About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

11:45 23.12.2019
Parties to UN Convention against Corruption adopt Ukraine's resolution on intl cooperation in asset recovery sphere

Parties to UN Convention against Corruption adopt Ukraine's resolution on intl cooperation in asset recovery sphere

10:33 19.12.2019
Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

13:07 12.12.2019
Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

11:07 11.12.2019
Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

11:06 06.12.2019
Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

11:56 27.11.2019
Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

14:35 18.11.2019
Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

15:44 12.11.2019
Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

LATEST

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

Oleksiy Goncharenko: “Without an effective sanction mechanism the Council of Europe will become a ‘social club’ ”

Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

EU High Representative Borrell intends to visit Donbas

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

'Steinmeier Formula' is mechanism connecting issue of special status with local elections in Donbas – TCG coordinator

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD