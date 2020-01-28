Facts

15:37 28.01.2020

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

The Embassy of Ukraine in Italy has published an official letter to the local RAI channel in connection with the offensive statements of the host of the show L'Eredita.

"In connection with the incorrect and even insulting statement of the host of the leading Italian show L'Eredita on the RAI channel (on January 26, 2020) that 'Little Russia is the second name of Ukraine,' the embassy's leadership was immediately informed of the embassy's firm position on the necessity to correct such actions. Taking into account that so far no response has been received from the RAI channel, a decision has been made to give publicity to such diplomatic steps and to post a letter on the embassy's official page," the message says.

In the published text of the letter, the embassy explained the origin of the name "Little Russia" and the insult of its use in relation to Ukraine, which suffers from Russian aggression.

