Hungary has never denied Ukraine's European prospects

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said he did not consider Hungary to be a country that blocks the process of Ukraine's achieving prospects for EU membership.

"Hungary has never denied Ukraine's European perspective. It's true that after a certain dispute with them had appeared, Hungary began blocking a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission. But in the EU, Hungary supports sanctions against Russia imposed in response to aggression against our country. And in principle, it is not blocking anything. And we have our bilateral track where we are trying to solve problems. But I don't see and have never heard Hungary deny Ukraine's European perspective," Kuleba said in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

He also added that he did not know a single EU country that would oppose Ukraine's "approaching the EU as close as possible and becoming an integral part of the wide European space."