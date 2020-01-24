U.S. calls on Russia to ensure ceasefire, withdraw troops on five-year anniversary of Mariupol shelling

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on the five-year anniversary of the shelling of Mariupol by Russia-occupation forces has called on Russia to ensure a full ceasefire in Donbas and withdrawal of its troops.

"Five years ago today, the shelling of Mariupol by Russian-backed militants resulted in 30 killed and over 100 injured. Russia has failed to implement its Minsk Agreements commitments and continues to fuel humanitarian, economic, and environmental crises. Russia must implement a true ceasefire, withdraw its forces, support the disbanding of the illegal armed groups operating in eastern Ukraine, and respect Ukraine's internationally recognized borders and sovereignty," Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché Col. Thomas Wofford wrote on Twitter.

Wofford says in a clip attached to the message that the shelling of Mariupol was directed against peaceful Ukrainians and was carried out by Russia-occupation forces in violation of the Minsk agreements, adding that the United States firmly stands by the side of the Ukrainian people.