Facts

15:57 23.01.2020

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

2 min read
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Investigators should take into account the opinion of Canadian experts regarding the identity of the voice of former director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Roman Truba on recordings made in his office and objectively investigate criminal proceedings relating to Truba's official crimes, said Ihor Holovan, the lawyer of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

At a press conference held at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday Holovan spoke about the publication of the results of a journalistic investigation with the analysis of the "Truba recordings."

"An examination ... on identifying voices, studying audio and video recordings ... found that Mr. Truba himself speaks in the recorded conversations, dubbed "The pipe has burst," posted to the Internet. In the recorded excerpt, persons agreed to organize political prosecution and prosecute the obviously innocent fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko ... It has been established that the voice of Truba is heard," said the lawyer.

According to him, Canadian experts used the latest biometric research methods, which give a very high degree of probability of conclusion, an almost categorical confirmation of the identity of the voice.

The lawyer noted that the expert opinion should be taken into account by the investigator in criminal proceedings relating to the illegal actions of Truba, and Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka should determine which body will investigate in order for the case to be objective and unbiased.

Holovan stressed: "This expert study will make life difficult for those representatives of law enforcement agencies and authorities who sabotage the investigation of the facts of the illegal prosecution of the fifth president."

The lawyer recalled that Poroshenko's defense applied to court in order to obtain registration of the relevant criminal proceedings.

Tags: #poroshenko #truba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 18.01.2020
Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

14:07 18.01.2020
SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

13:31 28.12.2019
Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

17:53 26.12.2019
Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

17:19 25.12.2019
Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

10:10 13.12.2019
Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

18:38 10.12.2019
SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

13:19 07.12.2019
Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

13:53 25.11.2019
Poroshenko says he met twice with Giuliani – media

Poroshenko says he met twice with Giuliani – media

13:30 23.11.2019
Progress seen in investigation into bugging in SBI director's office

Progress seen in investigation into bugging in SBI director's office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

Population of Ukraine totals 37.289 mln people – e-census data

Government is not going anywhere, we have great relations with president, inside team – Honcharuk

Zelensky in Davos: war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years, six years since Russia annexed part of our territory

OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

LATEST

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

Police open case on arson of Party of Shariy office in Kherson

Population of Ukraine totals 37.289 mln people – e-census data

Government is not going anywhere, we have great relations with president, inside team – Honcharuk

Zelensky in Davos: war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years, six years since Russia annexed part of our territory

General Staff to switch to J-structure in Feb – Zahorodniuk

World premiere of 'Nomera' film by Sentsov, Seitablayev to take place at Berlinale – Derzhkino

OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Ukraine's Unity Day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD